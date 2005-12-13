Integrated ERP Software for J.F. Berns

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2005 -- Located in modern facility, a few miles from Encompix's Cincinnati headquarters, J.F.Berns Company, Inc., specializes in bar feed and lathe accessories such as Spindle Liners, Barfeeders, Bar Supports, Bundle Loaders and Chamfering Machines. J.F. Berns was referred to Encompix by a mutual customer, LNS America.



As custom machine building is now a growing part of their business, J.F. Berns needed an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system focused on ETO (Engineer-to-Order). Encompix ERP software will be J.F. Berns first integrated system and replaces a series of manual and legacy systems.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution."



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



