Virtual Professionals and Small Business Owners: December 2005 Accent Newsletter Now Online

The Accent News Group has released the December 2005 issue of Accent. This edition focuses on stress and effective ways to manage it, especially during the chaotic holiday season.



Available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com, this month’s Accent covers the following topics:



• Five quick tips for taming stress

• Editor Evy Williams’s advice on handling tension during the holidays

• Lowering stress levels by going beyond the stress ball

• “De-stressing” by using thorough planning for major life events

• Staying stress-free by protecting your computer from outside threats

• Applying the “military perspective” to manage and “de-stress” real life



Readers may view the publication in PDF or HTML on the Web site. Previous editions of Accent are available in the “Archives” and “Article Archive” sections. Readers may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



Next month the Accent news team will be digging into business finance. Articles are in the works covering online banking, online payment options and tax preparation software.



Started in Summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual professionals and small business owners that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.davisva.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



To learn more about Accent, visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com.






