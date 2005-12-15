uCertify announces the pre-release of new Exam Simulation on CIW Site Designer v5 (1D0-520) Certification Exam

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- uCertify, a market leader in IT Certification exam preparation solutions, has announced the pre-release of its new Exam Simulation PrepKit for the latest CIW Exam (1D0-520). The full version will be released on January 09, 2006. The company is offering 50% discount on its pre-release version. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit for US$39.99 and save US$40.00 over the normal price of US$79.99. Customers who pre-order will receive the license keys for the full version as soon as the PrepKit is released.



uCertify Exam Simulation PrepKit for 1D0-520 exam provides candidates with resources that closely follow the new exam objectives. The PrepKit offers 3 full-length tests containing 150 questions with detailed explanations, and pop quizzes. The PrepKit also provides comprehensive Study Notes.



“This PrepKit has been prepared by professionally qualified experts, following every guideline and objective of the updated version of CIW’s v5 Site Designer exam. Our resources offer a complete and detailed study plan for the candidates, which will boost their confidence and translate their aspirations into reality,” says Mark Smith, Product Manager, uCertify.



CIW released its CIW v5 Site Designer Exam (1D0-520) on November 30, 2005. The present version of the Site Designer Exam (1D0-420) will retire on June 30, 2006. The CIW v5 Site Designer exam is a requirement for the Master CIW Designer, the Master CIW Web Site Manager, and the CIW Certified Instructor certifications. The main objectives of this exam include a combination of basic technical and non-technical skills and knowledge required for Web site development and designing.



The new PrepKit has in-built features such as Technical Articles, Tips and Tricks, and How Tos... The PrepKit also includes Diagnostic and Adaptive Tests to measure the knowledge of the candidates. The simulation tests in the Test and Learn modes help candidates to concentrate more on their weaker areas. The interactive Pop Quizzes and detailed Performance Reviews assist candidates to assimilate the basic concepts of the technology.



A free downloadable version containing 15 questions and 10 study notes is now available



The new PrepKit also guarantees full refund of the money in case the candidate fails to qualify the exam in the first attempt.

http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify



uCertify provides e-learning solutions and computer-assisted software for certification exams offered by Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. uCertify, founded in 1996, has been providing quality training materials to candidates preparing for IT certifications.



uCertify PrepKits have been designed, keeping in mind the exam objectives and other technical and non-technical issues. The detailed analysis and study notes included in uCertify PrepKits not only help candidates get certified but also help them excel in their career.

http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



