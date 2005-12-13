Xbox 360 Systems Reach $700 on eBay – Santa Delivers at nGenuity Solutions Headquarters

San Deigo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2005 -- After days of wrangling at stores and websites, 24 Xbox 360 consoles have found happy homes.



While the rest of the world has to turn to eBay for an Xbox 360, Microsoft’s popular 3rd generation gaming console, nGenuity Solutions employees are finding one in each of their stockings.



“I knew that these systems would sell out and wanted to make sure that my employees wouldn’t be distracted by frantic searching this holiday season.” Says James, President and resident Santa Claus of nGenuity Solutions, a small technology firm located in southern California. “And they have signed an agreement they will not sell the Xboxes for thousands on eBay.” He adds with the flash of a smile.



eBay is becoming more and more the place to take advantage of supply shortages. If something is in high demand, just go to eBay. Currently the Xbox 360 gaming console is averaging over $700.



The suggested retail price of the Xbox is either $299 or $399, depending on the model.





