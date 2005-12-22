DITA 2006 – Content creators convene to learn about the Darwin Information Typing Architecture OASIS Standard

Research Triangle Park, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- DITA 2006, scheduled for March 23-25, 2006 in Raleigh, NC, USA brings together experts from around the globe for a three-day conference designed to help attendees leverage the power of the Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA) OASIS Standard.



Presenters will demystify DITA, explore its usefulness, expose its limitations, describe its components, reveal its flexibility, and showcase successful DITA implementations. Hands-on workshops and real-world case studies will demonstrate the strength and usefulness of DITA to technical communicators, while exhibitors will showcase their software authoring tools, content management systems, and consulting services designed to extend DITA functionality.



DITA 2006 is co-sponsored by OASIS, the Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards, a not-for-profit, international consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of e-business standards. Additional sponsors include IBM, Arbortext, and SiberLogic.



Bright Path Solutions (www.travelthepath.com) produces the DITA conference. A presentation schedule, list of presenters, and online registration is available from the conference website:

www.travelthepath.com/dita2006.html.



Bright Path Solutions is a woman-owned small business, incorporated in North Carolina, USA. Bright Path Solutions specializes in the development of structured XML content solutions and provides both consulting services and training to organizations of all sizes.



DITA 2006: http://www.travelthepath.com/conf/index.html