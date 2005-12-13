Universal Guardian Launches Global Command and Control Center Operating Platform to Support RFID Network and Global Security Monitoring

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that its ISR Systems subsidiary has deployed its "GC3" Global Command and Control Center network to support its security monitoring operations worldwide... 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



"Our GC3 Global Command & Control Centers will facilitate worldwide data consolidation of our sourced-based RFID systems and enable real-time intermodal container tracking capabilities to deliver end-to-end supply chain security and visibility that enhances just in time inventory management efficiencies to wide spectrum of commercial and government clients," stated Michael Skellern, Universal's CEO.



"Our GC3 Command and Control Centers will provide our Secure Risks' global operations with round-the-clock security and network monitoring in addition to help desk accessibility from a secure, 'locked down' data center," stated Christopher J. Terry, ISR Systems Vice President of Network Operations. "Our proprietary system design allows for seamless integration of new customers, utilizing the latest extreme servers from Sun Microsystems. Our technology and systems can activate and implement complete production systems in a matter of a few days rather than several weeks. Combined with state of the art network security tools and a 24 x 365 availability, ISR Systems can offer the highest possible service levels in the field," continued Mr. Terry.



"ISR Systems has developed a sophisticated RFID and GPS based intermodal transportation tracking technology that utilizes EPC based asset tracking solutions. Our ground-breaking Container Guardian(TM) system is compliant with C-TPAT and CSI guidelines. Data generated from multiple sources throughout the tracking system can be consolidated in our GC3 Centers which can be manned by our staff at each of our global offices which monitor incoming alerts and initiate coordinated responses to security threats worldwide," stated Herbert P. Goertz, ISR Systems President.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About ISR Systems Corporation

ISR Systems Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR's Trusted Shipper(TM) program incorporates government security mandates with modular, turn key source-based RFID systems and other high technology based tracking systems to provide end-to-end supply chain efficiencies, visibility and security with automated monitoring and decision support from command and control centers in North America, Europe and Asia to coordinate notification to shippers, customers and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Secure Risks Limited

SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.



