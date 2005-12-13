Getting the Most Out of Your Fertility Dollar

Ensuring optimal chances of success while spending big bucks for fertility intervention!



San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- It is estimated that more than 1 in 6 couples is unable to conceive without some form of medical intervention, according to The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The cost of an IVF with office visits, ultrasounds, labs, medications can easily be $10,000 or more. Emotional costs not included. Yet, the success rate with assisted reproductive technologies is less than 50%.



Trying to keep one’s financial head straight, while making such emotional decisions like whether to do IVF, IUI, Clomid or Alternative Fertility Therapies to help bring a baby into the world, is not only a huge challenge, but also a huge source of stress, according to Laurie Morse, author of My Fertility Success.



Morse asserts that “a big part of why the odds of becoming pregnant are as low as they are is because few understand what is necessary to optimize their chances of success.” She goes on to say that, “Over a decade as a health care professional assisting women in successful pregnancy has taught me that most women put far too much faith in the conception method they have selected while placing far too little attention on increasing their own readiness for these methods to work.”



Morse has developed a self-guided program called My Fertility Success in order to provide those seeking to get pregnant and have a healthy baby with a step-by-step process for turning their infertility switch off and their fertility switch on, so that they can be more confident that the hard-earned money they are spending on whatever primary conception methods they choose to utilize will pay off.



“Optimizing one’s chances for successful fertility is essential,” concludes Morse. “The good news is that now there is a way to break the infertility cycle.”



