Neighborhood Media Corp. Expanding and Currently Recruiting Top Advertising Professionals Throughout Central and South Florida

Cary, North Carolina -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- Neighborhood Media Corp. is expanding once again and currently recruiting top advertising professionals with experience handling small businesses and professionals. These positions are open throughout markets in Central and South Florida. The bundled media package that is the brainchild of Neighborhood Media currently mixes and matches a custom-designed and well-timed set of advertising media that brands small businesses and professionals, as well as delivers direct response within the partnered businesses’ local markets. This unique spin on target exclusivity gives this company its edge within their industry. NMC knows small businesses cannot afford standalone television spots, direct mail with graphic-designer-inspired magazine ads, and editorial pieces, however, this combination is just what NMC delivers, all at a very affordable price.



Currently, positions are available for motivated, experienced, and performance-driven advertising professionals who have a demonstrated track record of helping small businesses to succeed and fostering a close alliance with their clients.



Neighborhood Media’s bundled media package has expanded itself, as well. The company has increased the number of homes that receive its publication, Neighborhood Exclusive, by over 50 percent. They expect that by the end of 2006, well over one million homes across the country will receive Neighborhood Exclusive in their mailboxes.



Neighborhood Media Corp. is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. The company is currently delivering its in-demand cross-media marketing program to small businesses and professionals in 16 markets throughout four states.



For more information, contact Jon Breidbart, Neighborhood Media Corp., 1135 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27511; 919-657-0228; jon@neighborhoodexclusive.com, or www.NeighborhoodExclusive.com.

