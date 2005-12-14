Technology that sees beneath the ground!

Centralia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2005 -- NorthWest Aquifer Surveying, Inc. [DBA: National Water Surveying®] just happens to be the first U.S. Company to utilize patented electro seismic technology developed in England by Groundflow, ltd. The scientific technology is exclusive to National Water Surveying franchises doing business throughout North America in exploration of, and for water well development. The technology allows the user to locate the aquifer depth, yield and quality (as it relates to salinity) before intrusive drilling occurs. “It’s literally like being able to see beneath the ground” – Ervin M. Kraemer, Founder.



Ervin Kraemer and Co-founder of NorthWest Aquifer Surveying, Inc. Christine Woolliscroft, originally brought the technology to the U.S. for the first time in 2001. Shortly after the company began franchising the business opportunity, Christine landed global manufacturing rights and recently sold the first EKS unit to a businessman in Oman in the United Arab Emirates. The accuracy of the technology is fast being proved out through the 31 company wide franchisees and has landed National Water Surveying® on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchise opportunity list for the second year in a row.



“People need water, and having a water well drilled is expensive. We’re not capitalizing on something like bottled water however lucrative that industry is, we are finding a life sustaining resource using a non intrusive method that doesn’t threaten the environment.



The technology just happens to provide many entrepreneurs with a highly profitable small business opportunity while at the same time helping their clients save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in their search for potable water. What more could one ask for?” -Christine Woolliscroft, CEO National Water Surveying® has franchises throughout the Western U.S., Canada and recently awarded its first East Coast franchisee.



