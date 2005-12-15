Heaventools Software Has Released PE Explorer 1.98

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --Heaventools Software announces the release of PE Explorer version 1.98 which now allows inspecting and editing the inner workings of Windows 32-bit executable files, and can make changes to any Windows application interface to reflect your personal tastes.



PE Explorer is a feature-rich and budget priced set of tools for those whose daily work involves reverse engineering of software and exploiting code, source code reviews, testing and evaluation of vulnerabilities. Because PE Explorer has itself been written using Borland Delphi, there's a very strong emphasis on peeking insideDelphi/C++Builder applications and packages. Once inside, target win32 file structure can be analyzed and optimized, problems diagnosed, changes made and resources repaired, assembly source code reconstructed.



PE Explorer Disassembler utilizes a qualitative algorithm designed to reconstruct the assembly language source code of target binary win32 PE files (EXE, DLL, OCX) with the highest degree of accuracy possible. The product also allows you to remove both debugging information and the base relocation table from an executable, as well as view and edit the various section headers (.text, .data, etc). Other features include automatic UPX unpacking, adding of Windows XP control styles to older applications, support for custom plug-ins and more.



PE Explorer 1.98 supports viewing and replacing large (256x256) Vista icons stored as PNG compressed images. It also includes the ability to to recover files after unpacking, even when a file header entry is no longer available.



PE Explorer is priced at $129 for the personal license, the single-user business license is $199. The 30-day trial version has unrestricted functionality. Runs on All Windows (95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP SP2/2003).