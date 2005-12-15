New online Xbox 360 community offers gamers a place to talk about the new console

Grand Forks, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- The Xbox 360 Addict Forum, xbox360addict.net, celebrates its grand opening today as an online community for Xbox 360 fans to meet up together and discuss the popular gaming console.



We are deeply excited about this as it gives us the opportunity to provide the gamers a place to discuss key issues on the new console such as hardware defects, firmware bugs and other problems that seem to come out of the woodwork after a brand new product is released in the market.



The forum also extends from the Xbox 360 console to your favorite video games. There is a resource for reviews, tips, and cheats.



Registration to Xbox 360 Addict is free, although in the future we plan on having a subscription service were subscribers will be allowed to have a xbox360addict.net email address and exclusive access to discounts from many game supply vendors.



We expect Xbox 360 addict Forums to grow rapidly in popularity over the next year as more Xbox consoles are released into the market and the excitement becomes even greater. Whether you're a die hard Xbox 360 player or just looking for a new way to modify your Xbox; you are going to want to visit xbox360addict.net.



