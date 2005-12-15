SplineTech JavaScript Debugger Addresses Key Web Development Issues

Longueuil, Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- Spline Technologies Corporation has released a unique web development tool -- SplineTech JavaScript HTML Debugger -- that enables web developers who have been challenged with resolving JavaScript errors to easily edit and debug JavaScript and VBScript inside HTML pages -- without the need for inserting additional lines of code to handle the debugging process. Client-side JavaScript, JScript and VBScript debugging languages are fully supported for simple and complex HTML and DHTML debugging scenarios.



Aside from a vast array of features, SplineTech packages step-by-step JavaScript debugging tutorials and functional multimedia demonstration with its software, to help JavaScript developers get up and running quickly.



Starting at $50 for a single-user license, SplineTech JavaScript HTML Debugger offers several key features to address the most common web development issues:



- Advanced form debugging for Javascript form validation - Programmers can can cause order forms to validate in clients' browser windows before they are submitted.



- JavaScript pop-up debugging



- Debug DHTML menus and JavaScript menus



- Debug JavaScript and VBScript events: Debug JavaScript Pop-ups, onclick, onmouseover, onfocus and any other event.



- Debug DHTML behavior



- Debug client-side JavaScript controls: Debug calendars and any other control



- Multi-Functional VBScript and JavaScript script editor (for HTML)



- Full Support for native VBScript and JavaScript syntax (color-coded)



- Explicit JavaScript runtime error information



- Execution line highlighting: Display the current line of the code to be executed.



Without requiring any manual configuration, network configuration or attaching-to process, SplineTech JavaScript HTML Debugger runs on the

Windows 2000/2003/XP platforms with Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 or better.



SplineTech JavaScript HTML Debugger is available for purchase at http://www.RemoteDebugger.com/javascript_debugger/javascript_debugger.asp



Lifetime expert priority support (including phone support), volume licensing discounts and site licenses are also available.