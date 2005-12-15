TR Cutler Profiles Cadence Network in December Industrial Connection

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- Thomas R. Cutler profiles Cadence Network in the November issue of Industrial Connection, the leading regional manufacturing publication of the Southeastern United States. According to Cutler, Cadence Network, Inc. delivers comprehensive utility, telecommunications and lease facility expense management to chain stores, multiple site businesses and government. The people, services and software of Cadence Network proactively enable business and government to gain control over electric, gas, water, waste, lease and telecommunications expenses by streamlining such services as invoice auditing and payment, rate analysis, and procurement. Cadence Network is at work in over 200,000 locations nationwide.



Manufacturing business leaders report energy management as one of the top threats to business growth; this fact augers the value of Cadence Network which provides a competitive advantage to multiple site organizations. Cadence Network CEO, Jeffrey Hart, recently announced that the firm has brought over 200,000 sites into its watch. Based in Cincinnati, serving the manufacturing and industrial sector nationwide, Cadence Network was founded in 1997, and is the leading energy and operational expense management firm in the United States, working with multiple site business and government entities to reign in operations expenses - the third largest cost of doing business. Nowhere is energy consumption more significant than in the manufacturing industrial sector.



Cutler is ranked as the nation's leading manufacturing journalist by the Manufacturing Media Consortium. This is a group of more than 2000 journalists worldwide writing about trends, data, case studies, profiles, and features in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Cutler worked with hundreds of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and business journals, dailies, and month trade B2B publications. Cutler also authored the best-selling Manufacturers' Public Relations & Media Guide.



