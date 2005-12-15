Digital Kanban: Something for Everyone

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2005 -- According to Datacraft Solutions' Founder Matthew Marotta, "Datacraft Solutions offer something positive and tangible for every key decision-maker in the supply chain of an organization, from the plant floor to the corner office. Automation of repetitive, time-consuming management functions along with instant availability of real-time inventory data, automatic calculation of proper replenishment levels and seamless data visibility between plant floor and suppliers is critical."



Datacraft Solutions' unique solution involves three key differences in Digital Kanban:



• All aspects solutions are hosted on Datacraft Solutions' servers, and backed by Datacraft Solutions infrastructure.



• Datacraft Solutions supports their Digital Kanban solutions. There is no need to pay administrators to maintain the software and/or hardware.



• Datacraft Solutions provides the solutions at low, fixed monthly costs. Companies pay only for what is needed and used, without any hidden costs – and the cost of ownership is easy to calculate and contain.



Productivity is improved due to automation of repetitive, time-consuming management functions, elimination of waste built into manual Kanban card process, instant availability of real-time inventory data, automatic calculation of proper replenishment levels.



Manufacturers and Suppliers work with the Datacraft Solutions' infrastructure with great efficiency because it provides on-demand Internet-based delivery and is hardware independent; seamless integration with existing MRP/ERP systems and painless, standards-based integration.



Digital Kanban saves money because it provides optimization of inventory levels, reduction in inventory storage and overhead, more efficient use of plant space along with faster, more aggressive ROI (return-on-investment.)



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Kelly Pryor

800-819-5326



