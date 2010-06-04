Orange County Choral Society to Present Annual Patriotic Concert

Hunitngton Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2010 -- The Orange County Choral Society (OCCS) will present its 6th Annual Stars and Stripes Forever Concert, Saturday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. .



This year’s free concert, “A Portrait of Liberty,” includes the inspiring works of Copland, Berlin, Sousa and others in addition to many well-loved patriotic songs. Also featured will be the world premiere of the wining entry in the Chorus’ First Annual Magnum Opus Choral Composition Competition. This competition was made possible through a generous grant by the Robert & Doreen Marshall Fund for Dramatic Arts & Classical Music.



Under the direction of Christopher Gravis, the Chorus consists of more than 75 singers and brass and wind musicians from Orange County and the surrounding area. OCCS is a nonprofit 501( c ) 3 performing arts organization, dedicated to promoting the appreciation of choral music in Orange County through accessible and affordable performances of great music literature. For more information, visit http://www.OCChoralSociety.org.

