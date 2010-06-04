Orange County Choral Society

Orange County Choral Society to Present Annual Patriotic Concert

Highlighting the concert will be the world premiere of the winning composition of the First Annual Magnum Opus Composition Competition.

 

Hunitngton Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2010 -- The Orange County Choral Society (OCCS) will present its 6th Annual Stars and Stripes Forever Concert, Saturday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. .

This year’s free concert, “A Portrait of Liberty,” includes the inspiring works of Copland, Berlin, Sousa and others in addition to many well-loved patriotic songs. Also featured will be the world premiere of the wining entry in the Chorus’ First Annual Magnum Opus Choral Composition Competition. This competition was made possible through a generous grant by the Robert & Doreen Marshall Fund for Dramatic Arts & Classical Music.

Under the direction of Christopher Gravis, the Chorus consists of more than 75 singers and brass and wind musicians from Orange County and the surrounding area. OCCS is a nonprofit 501( c ) 3 performing arts organization, dedicated to promoting the appreciation of choral music in Orange County through accessible and affordable performances of great music literature. For more information, visit http://www.OCChoralSociety.org.

Source: Orange County Choral Society
Posted Friday, June 04, 2010 at 11:43 AM CDT - Permalink

 