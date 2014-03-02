New Book Release-Bitter &Twisted Cops & Crooks, by Author Michael Kuzilny

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2014 --Michael Kuzilny’s, Bitter & Twisted Cops & Crooks is a must read full of gut-wrenching and bone-tingling tales of Melbourne street life. Michael Kuzilny is a high profile Defense Lawyer in Australia. A former policeman, he has worked in the criminal justice system for over 30 years. This is a book about that life.



Bitter & Twisted Cops & Crooks contains strange and shocking stories of Michael Kuzilny’s life as a law enforcer, revealing the glory and shame of the criminal justice system. From his start as a young constable Michael is exposed to the real street life most of us will never see.



Whether it is the horror of the Hoddle Street Massacre, the cop who stole the guns, the cash and the drugs, or an unforgettable Smelly Code 33, Kuzilny tells his tales without holding anything back. Corrupt cops, murderers, prostitutes, cocaine snorting businessman, and many more characters feature in these fascinating real life stories.



Today, Michael Kuzilny is a successful Criminal Defense Lawyer. He is also an author, public speaker, and TV presenter with his own TV show Tough Times



https://www.facebook.com/toughtimesneverlast?



Michael has shared his experiences and life lessons with millions of viewers on National TV, and has spoken in front of large audience in virtually every major industry. He is the author of Expiry Date: 25000 Days; 25 tips to live life to the full, and Success: You can make it. Michael is available for public speaking engagements globally and can be contacted at mk@mklawfirm.com.au



The ebook version of Bitter & Twisted Cops & Crooks, ISBN 9781622875320, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.