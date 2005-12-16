Laboratory Testing Inc. qualified by Pratt & Whitney to perform stress rupture testing

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2005 -- Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has qualified Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) as a commercial laboratory for performing Reference MCL Manual Section Appendix 56: Code 3 stress rupture testing. This past year, Laboratory Testing Inc. purchased four fully-automated stress rupture machines manufactured by Applied Test Systems, Inc., which are fully computer controlled and monitored. The stress rupture tests are performed at temperatures up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit. The requirements for temperature control of stress rupture tests is ±3 degrees Fahrenheit and are obtained from calibrated thermocouples attached to the test bar.



The machines are designed to apply a static stress to a test specimen at a specific temperature for an extended period of time and are calibrated to ASTM standards. Standard reports contain basic information for test evaluation. A wide range of graphing and reporting options are available to meet customer needs.



The testing and specification generation comply with ASTM standards E4, E8, E83, E139, E292, and similar requirements. The stress/creep testing systems also meet with ISO 9000 compliance and data management.



Pratt & Whitney has also approved Laboratory Testing Inc. as a qualified commercial laboratory to perform nondestructive testing and the following material testing services: mechanical, room temperature tensile, elevated temperature tensile, stress rupture, impact, Rockwell hardness, heat treating for specimens, salt spray, chemical analysis, wet chemistry, Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES), carbon and sulfur elemental analysis, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AA) graphite furnace, semi-quantitative spectroscopy, sodium, chloride and fluoride analysis and metallographic inspection.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA is a full-service laboratory accredited by Nadcap and A2LA. The company inspects and analyzes metals and alloys found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings using a wide range of destructive and nondestructive testing methods. In addition, the company also provides test specimen machining, failure analysis, tool and equipment calibration, dimensional inspection services and materials-engineering services.



For information on LTI’s services and vendor approvals, visit www.labtesting.com or call Customer Service at 800-219-9095.

