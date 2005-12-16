Laboratory Testing Inc. Renews PRI/Nadcap Accreditation

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2005 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) has been re-approved by the Performance Review Institute/Nadcap in Materials Testing and ISO/IEC 17025. The new certificates are valid through October 31, 2006 and cover a wide-range of chemical testing, mechanical testing, metallography, hardness, microhardness, corrosion, test specimen preparation and heat treating.



Accreditation was first awarded to LTI for materials testing in 1993. Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 was added in 2000. LTI also has been PRI/Nadcap accredited in nondestructive (NDT) testing for liquid penetrant, magnetic particle, and ultrasonic inspection methods since 1992, with the current certificate valid through July 31, 2006.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA specializes in the inspection and analysis of metals and alloys found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The company also performs test specimen machining, failure analysis, material engineering and calibration services.



For more information on accredited testing services, visit LTI's website at www.labtesting.com.

