Enjoy the Wonderful Mobile Experience Brought by MemoryUp Pro - 'A Powerful Mobile RAM Booster' from eMobiStudio Inc.

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2010 -- eMobiStudio (www.emobistudio.com), is a leading company of mobile software development. And MemoryUp Professional is a powerful Java virtual machine (JVM) management and RAM boosting tool specially designed for smartphone and BlackBerry. It can automatically recover unused memory, optimize memory allocation in the background, fix memory leaks and prevent system from freeze-ups and crashes. As of all its great features and wonderful performance, MemoryUp Pro has been nominated as 'Featured Product' on Mobihand App Store recently.



Currently, the latest version of MemoryUp Pro is v3.5. As testified by thousands of users all around the world, MemoryUp Pro can effectively tackle memory shortage problems, and substantially improve system stability and application performance. It uses many advanced features to keep your smartphone and BlackBerry running at optimum speed. And more importantly, it's designed with all users in mind; whether you're an experienced user or a novice, MemoryUp Pro will give you the features you want without confusing or limiting you. And recently, one of their customers said happily "This is definitely a Must-have App that speeds up my BlackBerry without having to restart it. Can’t live without it."



Here are just some main features of MemoryUp Pro v3.5:

1. Real-time Smartphone Memory Status Report & Monitor.

2. Setting your Performance Target

3. One-click Quick Memory Boosting

4. Auto-boosting in the Background

5. Smartphone Crash Protection

6. Basic and Advance Settings at Your Choice



Supported Devices:

MemoryUp Pro v3.5 fully supports BlackBerry/RIM 3.X, 4.X & 5.0, Symbian, Android, Windows Mobile and J2ME enabled devices. For more details, please refer to http://www.emobistudio.com/memoryup.asp for more information.



Price and Availability:

The full price for MemoryUp Pro is $16.99, and now, 40% discount is offered at eMobiStudio' website "http://www.emobistudio.com/purchase_memoryup_pro.asp", where, you just need to pay $9.99 for it. For mobile users, you can also visit Company's Mobile Website at "http://wap.emobistudio.com/products.php".



About eMobiStudio:

Since founded in 2005, eMobiStudio has been a pioneer in multi-device, cross-platform mobile application development and a leading provider of personal productivity software for smart phone and BlackBerry. It is committed to providing best in-class software and mobile content for enhancement and exploitation of latest mobile computing technology. eMobiStudio is also premier member of Handango and Mobile2Day, member of Nokia Forum Pro, ASP, AISIP and OISV, a BlackBerry partner, and senior member of Sony Ericsson Developer World.



Contact:

Jessie, Director of Public Relations

eMobiStudio Inc.

Website: http://www.emobistudio.com

Mobile: http://wap.emobistudio.com/

Evaluation Copy Available on Request

