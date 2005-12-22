bandsforfreedom.com releases camouflage IPOD covers as an additional way to raise funds for

Orem, Ut -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- bandsforfreedom.com, The Bands For Freedom Foundation, and their strategic partner Military.com announce the release of an exciting new product that will help raise additional funds for "our troops" and the Armed Forces Relief Trust (www.afrtrust.org). The camouflage IPOD cover. These covers are presently aveilable in two sizes: nano and 20 gig. Two additional sizes will be available soon for the 30 gig and 60 gig video IPOD. Developed for Bands For Freedom Foundation by Goods In Demand of Orem, Utah and these covers are made of the same high quality silicone rubber as the wristbands that Bands For Freedom has been selling successfully since last year.



Andy Chudd Executive Director of the Bands For Freedom Foundation said "we are very excited to be releasing our new IPOD covers just in time for Christmas and we are hoping to enjoy the continued support of the the many celebrities posted on the "heroes page" of our website (www.bandsforfreedom.com) Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Sara Evans to mention a few. With their help, we can continue to offer much appreciated support to the members of our military and their families".



About BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc.



Formed in December 2004, BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc. were created to educate the public as to the needs of our military personnel and their families, and to raise money to meet those needs. Through the sale of their patriotic silicone wristbands marked with the word “FREEDOM,” BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands for Freedom Foundation, Inc., allow Americans to make a respectful and unified statement honoring the men and women of the armed forces. All after-cost revenues from the sale of the wristbands are donated to the Armed Forces Relief Trust(AFRT) to help soldiers and their families. For more information, please visit: www.bandsforfreedom.com



Administration:

Andy Chudd

Executive Director

Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc.



