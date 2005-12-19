Web Site Design Consultation for Free

Applied Intelligence’s Desert Web Design Services offers free web design consultation and recommendations for small and medium sized business



Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2005 -- Applied Intelligence Desert Web Services (AI) is dedicated to promoting the entrepreneurial use of the Internet and effective optimized Internet marketing techniques for small and medium sized business.



AI is offering a free web design consultation geared for small and medium sized business. The free web design will provide a free initial consultation. A consultation report based on our requirements discussion, as well as a prototype web site design to serve as a basis for a working live Web based site will be offered. In addition, AI will offer recommendations for web hosting and will put your site on the internet, as well as offer web site change services. Web marketing and search engine optimization services will be available. With this pilot program several sites will be developed for free , to be added to AI’s client portfolio list.



This SMB segment of the economy is one of the fastest growing segments of the world economy. With the automated and flexible web page design and development tools and Internet marketing techniques , such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) AI makes a high quality Web site available to SMB’s at low cost. SMB’s can be even more effective than large corporations, without exorbitant expenses and can increase their growth without the overhead of an on staff technologists.





Applied Intelligence Desert Web Services (AI) of Palm Desert, CA is a full-service computer service and web design company. Ron Ehrens, the Founder of AI, has extensive experience in e-business consulting, Internet development project management, and design/ development of web sites, Business to Business (B2B) systems, and Business to Consumer (B2C) systems for major corporations, small / medium businesses, and entrepreneurs. He is an authority on the entrepreneurial use of the Interned. He created and taught professional and university level courses in “Doing Business on the Internet” , Web Based software engineering, and software development.



Applied Intelligence computer services ( www.AppliedIntelligence.US ). Applied Intelligence provides Web site design and development, Internet marketing consultation services, computer problem solving and performance improvement services, and computer training.



For information on AI’s services and to apply for AI free web consultation, send email to rehrens@dc.rr.com or call 760-200-5826.



