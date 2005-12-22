The World of Warcraft In-Game Economy Comes Real

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- It may sound incredible that video games can establish an effective economy, with its own currency and value. This is what it’s happening with World of Warcraft. This is a so called MMORPG, Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game.



It is a virtual world in which various characters interact each other, everyone representing a player. In order to buy items, services and various goods the player needs virtual gold, that is the currency of the WoW world.



Actually the main source to earn gold is undertaking quests and interacting with the other characters (human and non human). Anyway on the Internet there are many sellers of WoW gold, willing to give a player the desired amount in exchange of real money. For instance, there are online auctions or websites devoted to gold trading such as http://www.igxp.com



Real WoW addicts love those kind of transactions, because they want to improve their character, equipping it with new weapons, buying skills and more. Anyway, there is an alternative way to obtain World of Warcraft Gold, that is not requiring any form of payment.



“I could not believe it. I spent more than $200 to buy gold for my character, a Rogue Elf in Crushridge [a WoW server]. I found out a way to obtain some free gold, and this saved me lots of money,” 18-year-old Matt Spaulding said.



“There is so many people speculating on the entire WoW phenomenon. This is a good initiative for the entire Warcraft community,” he added.



For more information on World of Warcraft (WoW), or how to obtain free gold for a WoW character, visit http://www.gold-world-of-warcraft.com



