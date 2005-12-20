Encompix Manufacturing Software Right Solution for Custom Boat Builder

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2005 -- For over 20 years, Kvichak Marine has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the design and construction of high quality, hardworking aluminum vessels. Kvichak vessels are on the job and meeting the rigorous demands of the sea everyday.



Whether it is fisheries patrol or firefighting; transporting passengers or transporting pilots -- Kvichak constructs vessels that have been proven reliable and durable on any mission.



Kvichak Marine Industries, was founded in 1981 by three friends, Brian Thomas, Keith Whittemore, and Jim Meckley. The name Kvichak (pronounced Kwee-jack) comes from the Kvichak River in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Today, Kvichak has 100 employees operating out of a 35,000 square foot facility on the Lake Washington Ship Canal, in Seattle, Washington. As the company has grown, so has its presence in the market. The company's niche market is vessels from 40 feet to 100 feet characterized by increasing complexity. The ETO ERP Manufacturing Solution is Encompix.



When most people think of engineer-to-order manufacturers, they think of machine tools and other large, complex industrial equipment. While searching for a new ERP system, Kvichak Marine, a Seattle- based boat builder, discovered the term "engineer-to- order" and soon realized that the description fit their business exactly. Although not faced with the same economic issues, Kvichak has the same characteristics as other ETO manufactures: to estimate, design, build, and deliver on-time and on-budget.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom-line results.



