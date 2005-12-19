Novelty playing cards are a perfect last minute stocking stuffer.

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2005 -- The Novelty Card Co. of Chicago (http://www.noveltycardco.com/) has created original pips for playing cards. (Pips are the heart, diamond, spade and club.) As of now, there is nothing like it on the market.



Each card is custom color printed on casino quality paperboard stock and plastic coated. The cards are bridge size. One pack contains 52 cards and 2 jokers.



The cards sell for $4.99 plus shipping and handling and can arrive in time for Christmas.



The cards are perfect for everyone from collectors to serious poker players.









