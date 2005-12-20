nGenuity Solutions to Donate Website Building Software to Charitable Non Profits

Westmorland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2005 -- This holiday season, software company nGenuity Solutions launches an ongoing initiative to serve the global community by donating their flagship product, Easy Website Builder, to any qualified non profit organization.



“We wanted to find a gift that would extend beyond the holiday season,” says nGenuity Solutions president James O’Kelly. The offer for free website building software for charitable non-profits will extend beyond the holidays and become a new division within the company.



Many non profit organizations face a barrier to getting online due to limited affordable programmer resources. Using the website building software, any member of the organization can build professional looking websites using a Microsoft Word type editor and push button publishing.



“Those who dedicate their time to serving the community are playing some of the most important roles in our society and often working with very tight budgets,” says O’Kelly. “The least we can do is offer a platform for their message and a means to generate funds.”



For more information about the program and to learn how to receive a free, fully licensed copy of the Easy Website Builder software, visit www.easy-website-builder.com





