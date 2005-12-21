IHRSA Serves Up a PSA Renewal for its dmg4 Solution

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2005 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) announced today that International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA: http://www.ihrsa.org/) has selected a Preferred Support Agreement (PSA) for its gomembers’ dmg4 solution. IHRSA is a trade association serving the health and fitness club industry with over 6,500 members in 67 countries and 604 Industry Suppliers. IHRSA's mission is to grow, protect and promote the health and fitness industry, and to provide its members with benefits that will help them be more successful.



“IHRA’s PSA renewal assures that their software investment will be protected in 2006. Their PSA will provide them access to discounted training and upgrades along with the great gomembers’ support,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



dmg4 is gomembers’ original browser-based association management information system. It is easy to learn and use, completely platform independent, and can be implemented with little or no technology infrastructure requirements.



For more information on gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website - http://www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. trak solutions are the industry leaders for meeting and event planners. They are truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



