Administrative Office of the Courts-Nevada purchases gomembers’ meetingtrak/ce

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce that the Administrative Offices of the Courts-Nevada (AOC-NV: http://www.nvsupremecourt.us/aoc/aoc.html) has purchased its meetingtrak/ce solution. meetingtrak/ce is the most comprehensive off-the-shelf meeting & continuing education management software available today. The Administrative Office is the administrative arm of the Nevada Judiciary and provides support, program management, and policy development to the Nevada courts.



"gomembers is delighted that our meetingtrak/ce and etrak solutions are the choice of such an honorable organization as Nevada’s Administrative Office of the Courts," stated gomembers Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom McGourty. "We look forward to helping their meeting and continuing education processes become more efficient."



meetingtrak/ce is a comprehensive solution for continuing education professionals and organizations. In addition to all the standard meetingtrak features, meetingtrak/ce includes the ability to track multiple types of credits by attendee, meeting, and session. It also includes transcripts by date and credit type and certificates suitable for framing.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.

Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. trak solutions are the industry leaders for meeting and event planners. They are truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.





