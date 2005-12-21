Seattle-based Visible Technologies Opens East Coast Sales Offices

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2005 -- Visible Technologies, a Seattle-based internet marketing firm, recently expanded its operations to include offices in New York City and Washington D.C. The focus of the new offices will be on sales while simultaneously increasing Visible Technologies’ east coast presence.



The New York City offices are located on the Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan. Offering premium internet marketing solutions to businesses around the country has encouraged Visible Technologies to open its doors to expansion and become more accessible to potential clients. Having a presence on both coasts will allow Visible Technologies easier access to would-be prospects and offer a broader reach to companies curious about Visible Technologies’ products and services. Choosing New York City and Washington D.C. as the focal points of expansion was based on each city’s location, proximity to other major metropolitan areas and the undeniable value that each city provides. Dean Graziano, Executive Vice-President of Visible Technologies said, “Expanding Visible Technologies was an easy decision to make. We’ve grown so much over the past two years that our Seattle offices couldn’t really accommodate the volume of business we’ve been seeing. From a national point-of-view the move makes sense on multiple levels. Visible Technologies has clients all over the country and the added offices will allow us more flexibility to manage our clients and cultivate new relationships. ”



The opening of Visible Technologies’ New York City office represents not only a physical expansion for the company, but also marks a phase of maturation from a smaller, local firm to a nation-wide company capable of reaching clients and partners anywhere in the country.



