UtheMom.com Brings Award Winning Gifts to Moms in the Know

Houston, Texas -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2005 -- When Texas based mother-daughter team, Aly Calvo and Barbara Rizzo penciled their first design for a luxurious Texas Longhorn baby blanket four years ago, it was simply an idea to spoil their daughter, and granddaughter, respectively.



What was never intended to be such a big business became one quickly. It was called “College Buddies,” and they soon recognized an audience that demanded more for themselves, their children, and their grand children.



Today, UtheMom.com is the latest expansion of the spirited entrepreneurial team, having launched just this week to great reviews. “With the success of College Buddies, we quickly recognized that there are so many smart, confident, and empowered women out there that are a little ahead of the curve when it comes to gift-giving,” agree the partners. “UtheMom.com celebrates that spirit in all women (not just moms) by offering unique and award-winning gifts for all ages.”



The product line has been seen on “LIVE! With Regis and Kelly”, in Time Magazine as “One of the Most Amazing Inventions of 2005”), on ABC’s “The View”, in Parents magazine, and many more.



UtheMom.com features everything from celebrity-adorned and hilarious Planet Mom t-shirts for mom, to personalized music CD’s that actually sing the name of the child in each song, to Baby-Einstein-inspired collegiate DVDs that teach the kiddos all about the alma-matter from day one, College Buddies luxury legacy apparel for babies, and even motivational reading. The New Year will bring even more gift ideas, such as cutting edge Swiss engineered sippy-cups for tots and moms. UtheMom.com also features a section for all women to share their inspiring stories with others to celebrate today’s moms and all they do.



With eight children between them, four years of manufacturing, 30-some years of motherhood, and a lifetime of relationship-building, Calvo and Rizzo have it figured out. They grasp that all moms are essentially full time taxi drivers, doctors, gourmet chefs, referees, bookkeepers, housekeepers, tear wipers, snot wipers, and…well, -wipers, and they cheer moms for doing what they believe to be the hardest job on the planet.



To those women they say, “U the Mom!”



