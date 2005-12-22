MEDIAplace Appoints Former Gemstar/TV Guide Executive to President of Ad Sales;

Place-Based Media Specialists Leveraging Industry Expansion



New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- MEDIAplace© LLC, a leading provider of place-based media and in-store marketing solutions and services, announced the appointment of Jesse London to President of Advertising Sales. In this newly created position, Mr. London will oversee the company’s rapidly growing new media and advertising sales division.



According to Scott Kushner, CEO of MEDIAplace, which owns and operates the In-Store Sports Network, a narrowcasting platform that broadcasts within more than 2,300 specialty retail stores throughout the U.S., and also provides third-party ad sales for other leading in-store TV networks, "As global brand marketers and advertisers aggressively re-allocate their focus to in-store and place-based opportunities, Jesse is the ideal person to lead the firm and to help guide our clients as they implement venue-based marketing and targeted advertising strategies."



Kushner added, "Jesse will be responsible for further solidifying our position within the place-based sector, rapidly expanding our media sales force, and for adding to the services that we provide to a wide variety of global brand marketers. This is a watershed moment for our business; the brick and mortar retail industry is facing an unprecedented degree of challenge and change, and senior brand marketing executives are aggressively seeking more innovative and more cost effective strategies that target captive, demographic audiences. To meet the needs of these respective constituents, MEDIAplace is uniquely positioned to provide paths toward the future, and Jesse London is leading the way."



Commenting on his new role, Mr. London stated, "My decision to join MEDIAplace was driven by the unprecedented opportunity to play a central role for a company that is distinctively positioned within the advertising/media industry’s most rapidly growing sectors. MEDIAplace is unquestionably a prominent force in this niche sector, and is recognized for having a team of extraordinarily talented and capable producers. Building from this foundation, we look forward to rapidly growing our business, both organically and through acquisition, as well as adding to our menu of specialty advertising services, including third party sales representation for those operating within the place-based and live event universe. Equally important, we look forward to filling an industry void by providing high-in-demand, end-to-end services for our clients and partners, encompassing place-based market analysis, advertising, promotional, and sponsorship sales implementation."



Mr. London joins MEDIAplace from Gemstar/TV Guide where he spent six years as VP and National Sales Manager at the TV Guide Network Group, overseeing market introductions, ad marketing and media sales of new technologies, and also oversaw National Cable ad sales for the entertainment category, new business development and the Western region. Prior to TV Guide, London pioneered alternative media sales at ABC as Director/ABC New Media Sales where he launched place-based advertising networks for Blockbuster Video, Channel M, Screenvision Cinema Networks and shopping malls across the U.S., as well as the MEDIAplace owned and operated network "The In-Store Sports Network." London also has experience selling and managing radio ad sales for Interep, Major Market Radio, Z100, WNEW-FM and WPLJ.



About MEDIAplace

Established in 1993, MEDIAplace is headquartered in New York and maintains advertising sales offices in Manhattan and Los Angeles The company is a recognized leader in the development of sophisticated, place-based content, effective advertising sales and promotion strategies, and provides global brand marketers with access to captive audience networks across the U.S that deliver high-quality and customized in-store TV programming. Through its wholly-owned network, The IN-STORE SPORTS NETWORK, and the company’s in-house production studio, MEDIAplace creatively designs and implements tailored, in-store television programming for national retailers that include Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and FootAction. In addition to content production and network programming, the company is known as place-based media industry pioneers, as the firm offers more than 12 years of wide-ranging experience within this, unique and now rapidly growing sector.



