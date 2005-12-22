Central Maine Medical Center implements @Par suite from AtPar, Inc integrated with McKesson’s PMM Software to mobile enable their supply chain operations.

West Lebanon, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- AtPar, Inc a leading provider of handheld applications to Hospitals, today announced that Central Maine Medical Center has successfully completed implementing @Par suite to mobile enable their Par Management operations.



“We love the software. It really cuts the time down substantially for our personnel who re-supply the various clinical area's. It has also been an excellent employee satisfaction tool given its ease of use. We are looking forward to rolling it out at our other facilities” said Steve Gauthier, Corporate Director, Materials Management at the hospital.



About Central Maine Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center is located in Lewiston, a geographic and economic hub for central and western Maine.



As a tertiary healthcare center, CMMC offers a host of sophisticated services, including cardiac surgery and comprehensive cancer care. CMMC supports a designated trauma center and LifeFlight of Maine's Lewiston base. With these vital emergency response and critical care transport capabilities, CMMC serves a huge region of Maine.



CMMC also supports a number of primary care and specialty care practices for patients of all ages. The Medical Center's inpatient nursing units deliver outstanding care.



About AtPar, Inc

AtPar Inc. is a supply chain execution software company headquartered in West Lebanon, NH. AtPar offers @Par a suite of handheld applications that helps hospitals automate their Warehouse / Supply Chain operations. AtPar’s industry-leading mobile applications are successfully addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare industry today. AtPar, Inc serves more than 45 hospitals in the United States which include some of the top Health Care Systems in the nation.

