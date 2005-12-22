Create Your Free Family Website

Springville, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- It seems that family life gets busier all the time and as our families grow older many families find themselves spread out around the globe. But there’s a new site on the internet designed to help families keep in touch better, it’s LDSCenter.com ­— a new website for LDS families and their friends. Members of all faiths are invited to participate in LDSCenter.com — to strengthen their families, and uphold values comparable to those espoused by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.



At LDSCenter.com visitors can create a free family website where they can share photos, news and events, family history, and more in an easy to use and private environment. “It’s like a family newsletter online!” says Cassie Whitlock, Chief Financial Officer at LdsCenter.com. “All family websites are private,” Cassie also emphasizes, “because only those you invite to your site can view it.” The privacy of family sites makes it possible for all participants of a family site to be notified when a new item has been added to the site. “It’s a great way to keep in-touch with family members” says Chantry Brewer, Creative and Marketing Director for LDSCenter.com. Chantry has 8 brothers and sisters spread out in 4 different states and looks forward to using his family site to keep in touch with them.



In addition to family websites, members of LDSCenter.com can create free missionary websites, view LDS business listings and create blog sites (“Blogs” are very popular and allow the site owner to share information with other visitors– like family night ideas, the best place to eat in town, or whatever else you can think of...in good taste). Business owners can also advertise their business for as little as $9.95/month and gain exposure to site visitors and members.



The free family websites mentioned earlier are 25 megabyte websites and are large enough to hold photographs, familiy history files, and more. Users who exceed the free 25MB site capacity and wish to upload more photos or files can upgrade their site to meet the needs of their family.



LDSCenter.com is committed to bringing it’s members tools to help them bring their families closer together. The President of LDSCenter.com, Bob Haupt —a Provo native— bought the LDSCenter website name over 7 years ago with a vision of making a site for all LDS families and their friends.



Visit LDSCenter.com today and create your free family website.