MCSD 70-320: uCertify announces the Pre-release of new Practice Tests

uCertify, a trusted name in the field of IT certifications, today announced the pre-release of a new Exam Simulation PrepKit for MCSD exam (70-320). The final release date of this PrepKit is December 30, 2005. The company has offered a pre-release discount on this PrepKit. Customers can now buy the PrepKit for US $ 39.99.



The exam 70-320 is the core requirement for MCSD .NET certification, an elective exam for MCDBA for the SQL Server 2000, and a core or elective requirement for MCAD for the Microsoft .NET certification. This exam measures the candidates’ ability to develop and implement middle-tier components, server components, and XML Web services using Visual Studio .NET and the Microsoft .NET Framework.



The new PrepKit consists of 250 questions along with interactive Pop Quizzes, 3 mock tests, and 80 study notes. It includes Technical Articles, Tips and Tricks, and How Tos… for the effective preparation of this highly specialized exam.



“This new PrepKit has been prepared keeping in mind the latest objectives of the certification exam (70-320). This PrepKit is designed to provide you not only in-depth theoretical knowledge but also to help you brush up your skills with the practical aspects of the technology. The simulation tests are available both in test and learn modes which help the candidates to concentrate more on their weaker areas of studies,” says David Jackson, Product Manager, uCertify.



The new PrepKit also includes Adaptive and Diagnostic tests, interactive Pop Quizzes, and detailed Performance Reviews, which will enable you to acquire greater knowledge of technical concepts and make a self-assessment of your preparedness. Each of the correct and incorrect answers has been explained in considerable detail so as to broaden the candidate’s understanding of the technical issues.



uCertify has now added the ratings/feedback feature on all its PrepKits. Through this feature, a user can submit his ratings or feedback about a particular question, an answer explanation, an article or the entire PrepKit. At uCertify, we value our customers’ feedback and endeavor to meet their expectations.



uCertify has also added a new “How do I” page on the Web site. This Section will provide more information on how to use the PrepKit and the PrepEngine and help you clear your doubts. For more information, please follow this link: http://www.ucertify.com/about/howdoi.html



A free downloadable version containing 30 questions and 12 study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-320.html



The new PrepKit also guarantees full refund of the money in case a candidate fails the exam in a single attempt.



uCertify, a market leader in IT certification exam preparation solutions, has been providing quality study material to the candidates since 1996. uCertify develops exam PrepKits for the preparation of the certification exams Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, and Sun and other leading vendors.



The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of certified professionals and experienced authors at uCertify. uCertify endeavors to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to the candidates aspiring for certification exams. The PrepKits help the candidates not only to prepare for the exams but also to excel in their respective fields. More information about uCertify is available at:

http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



