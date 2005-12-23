GRAFENVEER- A legendary horror begins

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2005 -- Studio Sandman and Open book press are proud to announce the publication of its first title together.{GRAFENVEER} Written by Wayne Sanders, a former U.S. Soldier and Brilliantly illustrated by Christian N. St. Pierre promises to bring a new twist to the fantasy Genre by adding a more horrific feel to the Dragon lore. The story begins in medieval in Europe with a young African knight named, RA at the center.



Inspired by the real life accounts of St. mauris, the first roman christian knight, Grafenveer details the life of a child of african slaves, raised in medieval europe to become a ruthless warrior and ultimately the killer of beasts.



The creators will on tour in Newyork visiting several comicbook conventions in feb '06. GRAFENVEER will be in stores by Christmas' 05.Readers can also buy advance copies now online @ booksurge.com. For more info go to our companies website.



