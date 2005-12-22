American Image Graphics (AIGC) announces its division name change

St. Clair, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- This month the American Image Graphics Corporation announces that its wholly owned division in Charlotte, NC, St. Clair, PA and Dallas, TX will all operate under the name of American Image Graphics Corporation rather than their former names.



Personnel, contact information and services had remained unchanged.



MaraLynn Hudock, the Corporate Director of Marketing notes: “This enables us to take advantage of the equipment unique to each facility and simplify the shipping of product to our customers.”



American Image Graphics Corporation is one of America’s premier producers of reflective markings, decals, vehicle wraps, displays and point of sale advertising and doing business with over 8,000 companies in North America.

