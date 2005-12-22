Robert Welch University Introduces 2006 Scholarship Essay Contest

Appleton, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- Robert Welch University is proud to announce its 2006 scholarship essay contest. The contest is designed to evaluate students’ intellectual capacity, critical thinking, writing skills and research abilities. Robert Welch University is an online university offering a liberal arts degree and a wide variety of courses with a particular focus on American Studies. Robert Welch University takes a non-sectarian, principled approach to higher education.



The Topic

The Mysterious Abraham Lincoln



Evaluate the following statement:



"The political thought and career of Abraham Lincoln was based on the principles of the Declaration of Independence."



Discuss the extent to which this statement is true or false by examining those principles and at least two of Lincoln's major speeches. Your response should be based as much as possible on the original sources.



The Parameters

Length 2,500 words maximum, typed, double-spaced.



Deadline: Postmarked by Thursday, June 30, 2006.



The Rewards:

The 2006 essay contest for potential college students is underway, offering tremendous tuition awards to students. A total of 10 awards will be given. The author of the first place essay will receive free tuition for one session at Robert Welch University.* The second place through fifth place authors will each receive one free course during one session at the university. The sixth through tenth place authors will receive a complimentary copy of a book addressing the subject.



* Students may take up to three courses per session as noted in the Robert Welch University catalog.



Finalists will receive recognition of their essay, their instructors and their schools on our website.



For more information, visit our website at www.robertwelchuniversity.org.



Conditions and Rules



1.) A selected professor of RWU will grade the essays. Winners will be announced in July 2006. All winners will be notified by July 31st.

2.) Essay must be accompanied by the entry form.

3.) Only one entry per person is allowed.

4.) The essays will be judged not on the basis of agreement or disagreement with the views of Robert Welch University, but on their internal logic, coherence, originality, thoughtfulness, and evidence of sound research.

5.) All research sources must be clearly documented. Any plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification.

6.) Void where prohibited.

7.) Prizes are not transferable.



Entry Form

Please print and submit with entry:

Name_______________________________________



Address _____________________________________



City____________________State____Zip__________



Phone (____) _________________________________



Age _________________________________________



My essay has ____________ words in it.





I agree that my essay becomes the property of Robert Welch University and that it may be published in whole or in part.





Signed_________________________________



Mail All Entries to:



Robert Welch University

Scholarship/Essay Contest Entry

2 Systems Drive

Appleton, WI 54914



Call Jesse Frickenstein at 800-241-2882 with any questions.







