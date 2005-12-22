RSS Does Feed Mail

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2005 -- ZipLine FeedMail 1.0, an open source, web-based mail client, was released today on SourceForge.net. Using ZipLine FeedMail, users can communicate with friends and co-workers through RSS feeds. ZipLine FeedMail turns an RSS feed reader into an electronic mailbox. Send and receive feedmail messages without the fear of SPAM or phishing.



ZipLine Server 1.5 was also released today at http://www.voiceoftech.com/zipline/docs/index.htm. ZipLine Server creates RSS web feeds that can be directed to an individual or group of users through targeted web feeds (tFeeds). With ZipLine Server, users can receive workflow notifications from enterprise systems such as PeopleSoft, Oracle, and SAP. ZipLine unburdens your email system and takes advantage of the latest XML technologies to enhance communication throughout your enterprise. ZipLine includes out-of-the-box PeopleSoft integration.



ZipLine FeedMail is available as a free download at http://www.sourceforge.net/projects/zipline. Internet Information Server (IIS) and a feedmail server are required to operate ZipLine FeedMail.



ZipLine Server Standard Edition costs $99 and is available at http://www.voiceoftech.com/zipline/docs/index.htm.



