Building Words Sponsors Its First Literary Initiative

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2005 -- Building Words, an editing, writing and proofreading service, has announced that it is sponsoring its first literary endeavor beginning in January, with its first collection possibly due out in February.



The literary initiative, called Building Verse, which Building Words describes as an unique way to provide the public with a stunning collection of the works of modern poets–the known and the unknown–as well as to expand its client base, will feature quality poetry and flash fiction that will provide its readership with a collection of eclectic, yet “newsworthy” pieces.



While Building Words’ founder, Sherri Ryan, is quick to say that “newsworthy” is a bit open-ended, she does stress the importance of adherance to Building Verse’s guidelines for those wishing to submit.



“There isn’t exactly a shortage of literary journals out there,” Ryan acknowledges, “but what we want to offer is something a little different. Sure, ‘newsworthy’ sounds a bit boring, but we assure our readers that it will be anything but.”



The deadline for the first issue, notes Building Words, is January 20.



For more information or to submit a piece for consideration, please contact Building Verse by E-mail at editor@buildingwords.com; or visit its Web site at http://www.buildingwords.com/verse.



About Building Words

Building Words is an editing, writing and proofreading service that is based out of Wichita, Ks. For more information, please visit its Web site at www.buildingwords.com.

