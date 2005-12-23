Open Video Converter 3.0.1 Released - A powerful video converter, editor, splitter

Huifeng, XinJiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2005 --Dec 23, 2005 -- DigitByte Studio has released Open Video Converter 3.0.1, a powerful, easy-to-use Windows multimedia application for video conversion, splitting and editing. It can convert many video formats such as MPG, AVI, ASF, WMV to AVI file. It can change the frame size, frame rate, video compression codec and audio compression codec.



The key features of the video converter include: Convert MPEG to AVI, WMV to AVI, ASF to AVI, MPG to AVI, VCD to AVI, OGM to AVI, DAT to AVI, SVCD to AVI, etc. Encode AVI with DIVX, XVID, etc. Split video file into smaller piece. Change the frame size, and adjust the video aspect ratio. Change clip file size with choosing the different encoding bitrate. Change video and audio compression codec for avi file. Open compression system for video and audio.



Open Video Converter's few buttons mean that most users won't waste time learning their way around. In our tests, the conversion speed and quality were decent, You can preview a video within the program and set the output file's frame rate, resolution, and size. You also can apply audio and video compression, as well as easily split a file into smaller fragments.



Open Video Converter 3.0.1 only costs $25 (US), runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.008soft.com. Benefits of registration: full functions, free upgrade, free technical support. You can download a free trial version of Open Video Converter from our site. For more information, Please contact DigitByte Studio, E-mail: affiliate@008soft.com, Internet: http://www.008soft.com/contact.htm



About DigitByte Studio:

Since 2004, DigitByte Studio has dedicated to develop and market powerful Windows multimedia software. In addition to Open Video Converter, DigitByte Studio also offers Audio converter, MP3/AVI/MPEG joiner, MP3/AVI/MPEG splitter, CD/DVD Data Recovery, File Tree Printer etc for Windows that can be easy-to-used;



Contact:

Alex Walter

Sales and Marketing Research,

affiliate@008soft.com

http://www.008soft.com

