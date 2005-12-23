New InterVideo iVideoToGo Converts DVDs, Video Files to iPod Movies

Easy, 3-step Solution Delivers iPod Movies with Smooth, Flawless Playback



Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2005 -- InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII) an industry leader in bringing next-generation H.264/MPEG-4 AVC technology to consumers, announced today InterVideo iVideoToGo™, the easiest way to copy* personal videos for playback on a video-enabled iPod®. Priced at only $29.95, the software is a 3-step solution that lets users quickly convert their existing DVDs and video files into iPod-compatible files that provide smooth, flawless playback.



Easily one of the fastest conversion tools on the market, iVideoToGo is equipped with a simple, friendly interface and it utilizes a single window for all tasks. And with just three steps to complete the copy process, there’s no learning curve—even a beginner can have immediate success.



"With iVideoToGo, iPod users are no longer limited to the pre-formatted videos that are available," said Steve Ro, president and CEO of InterVideo. "InterVideo has solved the conversion problem so consumers can now enjoy their personal videos, music and photos wherever they go without sacrificing quality"



The 30GB 5G iPod (with video), which was released mid-October 2005 supports the MPEG4 and H.264 video formats and stores more than 150 hours of video. According to American Technology Research, sales of Apple’s® video-enabled fifth-generation iPod are stronger than expected and in some cases are outselling even the very popular iPod nano.



In addition to supporting the iPod’s H.264/MPEG-4 formats iVideoToGo supports DVD-Videos, AVI, MPEG, WMV, MOV, MP4, DivX®, ASF, DVR-MS, 3GP and others--more than any other program of its kind.



To deliver support for these formats, IVideoToGo includes InterVideo’s innovative H.264 codec technology. H.264, which is also known as the Advanced Video Codec (AVC) specification or MPEG 4-Part 10, provides two to three times the compression efficiency of current solutions such as the MPEG-2 standard, enabling IVideoToGo users to pack even more movies and music on their iPods.



Pricing, Availability

InterVideo iVideoToGo is available at InterVideo's web site, www.intervideo.com, and will be in retail outlets worldwide in the near future. Compatible with Windows® 2000 and XP systems, the suggested list price is $29.95 USD.



About InterVideo, Inc.

InterVideo is a leading provider of DVD software. InterVideo has developed a technology platform from which it has created a broad suite of integrated multimedia software products that allow users to capture, edit, author, burn, distribute, and play digital video. InterVideo's software is bundled with products sold by the majority of the top ten PC OEMs ranked in terms of sales by IDC. The company is headquartered in Fremont, CA with regional offices in Europe, Taiwan, China and Japan. For more information, contact InterVideo at 510-651-0888 or visit the company's Web site at www.intervideo.com.



Except for the historical statements contained herein, the foregoing release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding InterVideo's iVideoToGo product,. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially due to several factors, including but not limited to the ability to forecast customer behavior and recognize or respond to emerging trends, changing preferences or competitive factors, the market acceptance of our new products and product enhancements, the resolution of any notices of claims regarding alleged infringement of third parties' intellectual property rights, the ability to maintain or expand our relationship with PC OEMS and other risks and uncertainties. Please consult the various reports and documents filed by InterVideo with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to InterVideo's Form 10-Q for other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and InterVideo disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement provided in this news release.



* Editors Note: InterVideo iVideoToGo does not bypass copy protection. DVDs containing CSS-encryption cannot be copied.

