Consumer Auto Show Industry Gears Up For Record Attendance;

New e-Ticketing Platforms To Be Deployed at Industry's Top Events



Westport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2005 -- As the major consumer auto show season shifts into high gear, show producers in major cities, including Detroit’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), will be rolling out high-tech, e-ticketing kiosks to streamline the ticket purchase process for the millions of expected show attendees. The platforms are being provided by WalkUp Systems, LLC, a Seal Beach, CA technology and place-based media company.



In addition to mid-January’s Detroit Auto Show, a keystone event for auto industry manufacturers that will attract more than 750,000 visitors to Detroit’s Cobo Convention Hall, WalkUp platforms are expected to be deployed to major consumer auto shows in Washington DC, Toronto, New York, and Atlanta. The outsized platforms, which serve as the alternative to “cash only” box offices typical to these events, also incorporate large screen video monitors and used by show sponsors and major advertisers to entertain visitors as they queue up for tickets.



The portable, yet large-scale devices, have been road tested in the Canadian consumer show market place for the past five years, and were first introduced to the US auto show circuit during the 2005 New York International Auto Show, the most widely attended event in the circuit with more than1.2 million visitors.



According to Kevin Faciane, WalkUp’s Chief Operating Officer; “We’re very excited to be working with the NAIAS staff and we look forward to supporting Detroit with a crowd pleasing and crowd controlling solution for this world-class, entertainment media event.” Faciane added, “Cumbersome, cash-only ticketing systems for large audience events has been outmoded by our technology. Consumers appreciate the convenience, show producers benefit from it, and advertisers leverage it. A win-win-win for everyone.”



In an age where its common to find streamlined, consumer friendly ticket purchase systems in airports, hospitality centers, and other high traffic venues, WalkUp has carved out a niche in “box-office-in-a-box” technology. The fact that the most prominent event producers and media buyers are embracing the company’s place-based solution is a testament to the technology, as well as to the respective focus on modern day efficiency and consumer satisfaction.



About WalkUp Systems

Established in 1998, WalkUp Systems LLC, is based in Seal Beach, California and maintains media sales offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Westport, Connecticut. Additional information can be found via the company’s website, www.iWalkUp.com or by telephoning 203.255.0034

Consumer Auto Show Information

Event information for Detroit’s North American International Auto Show can be found at www.naias.com; Washington DC’s Congressional Auto Show at www.washingtonautoshow.com; Toronto International Auto Show at www.autoshow.ca; New York International Auto Show at www.autoshowny.com and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Auto Show at www.ajcauto.com



