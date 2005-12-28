Houston Artist Wins Garageband.Com Track of the Day

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2005 -- The fans have voted! As a result of some very enthusiastic reviews from GarageBand.com members, independent rap group, Detox, from Houston record label, ShowTyme Entertainment, wins Garageband.com's Track of the Day. For 24 hours on Sunday, December 25th their latest song titled "Game Over" will be featured on the front page of the website's Rap section.



This is not the first time that the young label's artists have been voted to the website's top singles list. This year alone, four of the label's singles ("Get Loose", "How Many", "Let It Go", and "The Anthem") have gone on to win Hip Hop Track of the Day, leaving the impression that they may be among the next hype out of Houston. The winning tracks are selected based on reviews from the website's members, and the songs with the best reviews climb highest up the rankings to eventually move on to the next rounds.



Meanwhile, stay tuned to more releases by Detox. While the group has its eye on the prize, they are carefully charting out their success by slowly maximizing their local region. "We really want to fill the void left in the Texas underground rap scene and max out independently before we sign or even think about a major [deal]. We want to gain that respect from people," says label President, Doc Quinn.



To review "Game Over' visit www.GarageBand.com/go/OTDSQWTMAG or www.ShowTymeEntertainment.com.



ShowTyme Entertainment is a Houston-based independent record label boasting four underground mix tapes, a full roster of promising talent, and a strong pipeline of music projects underway. The label is striving to establish themselves as a powerhouse independent label in a city spotlighted by the majors.



To schedule an interview, request a CD for review, or for more details, please contact:





