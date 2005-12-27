Party Goers Can Now Revel Without Drinking and Driving - Thanks to New CALL-A-DAD Service

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2005 -- Just in time for New Year’s Eve, a new designated driver service is launching in the Valley on December 28 that offers party goers a safe, affordable alternative to drinking and driving. For those who have too much to drink over the holiday weekend or any time of the year, CALL-A-DAD provides a safe ride home in people’s own vehicles.



Developed by Jim Walker, a Phoenix-area businessman whose 17-year-old son Tyson was killed by a drunk driver in 2004, the CALL-A-DAD idea was conceived to save lives and prevent unnecessary injury or death to those who drink alcohol away from home.



“Our mission is to prevent tragedies by providing an alternative that people will choose,” says Walker. “Most people really do need their cars with them the next day.”



The CALL-A-DAD service is available to licensed drivers in the Greater Phoenix Area, offered to individual or family members and to customers of member drinking establishments from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily. The annual membership fee for individuals is $60, with a family membership running at $75 for all licensed drivers at one address. The individual members’ pickup rate from member drinking establishments is $10 per ride for up to three miles, with an additional $2 per mile after three miles. If the pickup is from any other location, the rate is $15 per ride with the same mileage charges.



For local bars, restaurants, and hotels, the CALL-A-DAD service provides an affordable way for them to reduce their liability while playing their part in keeping drunk drivers off the roads. Their customers have the flexibility to schedule a pickup time in advance - even before their first round - or after they realize that they’ve had too much to drink. Business membership rates are $300 quarterly or $900 annually if paid in advance.



Even with stricter changes in legislation, there were still 197 Arizonans injured every day in 2003 and one killed every 7.8 hours.



“We have so many fatalities in our state from impaired drivers,” says Jessica Smith, state coordinator for Students Against Destructive Decisions. “[This] is another tool to get them off our roadways.”



For more information, call 602-424-5433 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. MST daily, or visit www.calladad.com. The CALL-A-DAD service will be operational on December 28, 2005.



