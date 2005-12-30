New Kid's Television Network Debuts December 24th

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2005 -- There’s a new kid on the block in children’s television. On Christmas Eve, December 24th, the Smile of a Child Television Network will "sign on" and begin offering quality Christian Children’s programming 24 hours per day. The brand new addition to Trinity Broadcasting Network’s (TBN) family of Christian television is the special project of Jan Crouch, co-founder of TBN. "This wonderful new network is really an extension of the vision God gave me for our whole Smile of a Child ministry," explained Jan –"to pour the love of God into the hearts and lives of children all over the world. Television is a perfect tool to do that."



With the help of her husband, TBN co-founder Paul Crouch, as well as some key ministry partners, Jan started Smile of a Child several years ago as a vehicle to reach out to hurting and needy children throughout the world. "It began simply with providing dolls to poverty-stricken children in Haiti," she explained. "It’s grown to taking many thousands of toys to children all over the globe, as well as providing needed medical care through building hospitals in places like Haiti and Costa Rica. And now we’ve added the powerful medium of television to take Smile of a Child to countless thousands more precious children."



Brenda Rossman, programming director for the Smile of a Child Network, said parents have been waiting for the type of television programming that will both entertain as well as morally instruct their children during their formative years. "There’s certainly been no shortage of educational children’s TV programs," said Rossman. "And parents have been grateful for it. But the Smile of a Child Network takes it a step further and adds the crucial element of spiritual instruction that will really bear fruit in the lives of children for many years to come."



Rossman explained that Jan Crouch, as well as everyone else involved in this labor of love, are committed to bringing the best moral and biblical teachings to children through fun and constructive television. "Parents can rest assured that Smile of a Child will be completely free of the violence and crude humor that unfortunately has crept into many of today’s children’s shows," said Rossman. "This new and innovative network is all about helping children develop positive social and spiritual skills at a young age."



Among the creative and original programming airing on the Smile of a Child Network will be:



Kingdom Adventure, an award-winning children’s fantasy series that combines charming puppets and clever animation in a setting of adventure where right is right, wrong is wrong, and good wins over evil! Each exciting episode is rich in spiritual values and biblical themes.



Gina D’s Kids Club, an exciting new educational series for preschoolers ages two through six. Programs will entertain, amuse, and delight young viewers through a combination of live action and dynamic 3-D animation.



BJ’s Teddy Bear Club & Bible Stories, a stimulating and imaginative program designed to educate and entertain while introducing young children to colors, letters, numbers – and special stories right out of the Bible! The star of the show is BJ (Bearsheba J. Bear), a loveable animated teddy bear who takes the children on an unforgettable journey through the Bible.



Retro News: A Blast from the Past, a fast-paced magazine-style show especially for kids age nine to twelve. From their virtual news room teen journalists bring significant, interesting, and humorous historic events to life with actual news footage. Special features like "Spiritual Heroes" introduce young viewers to the characters and events that helped shaped world history. With these young reporters as guides, viewers will laugh and be entertained while they learn history.



Maralee Dawn & Friends, a refreshing series that takes an imaginative approach to Christian and value-based children’s programming. Each episode is packed with original songs, amazing stories, and much more! Ventriloquist Maralee Dawn and her unique puppet characters captivate the imagination of young viewers with adventures to exotic places, encounters with unusual creatures, and creative interactive projects. Parents will be delighted to find their children devouring the character values and adopting them into their daily lives!



"The Smile of a Child Television Network is right on the leading edge of new and innovative children’s TV," said Dave Bohon, a Christian media expert and vice president of the Christian public relations firm WDC Media. "Over the months and years ahead we can expect it to be setting the standard for the best in Christian children’s programming."



At its December 24th launch, the Smile of a Child Network will be available immediately in 13 major markets via digital multi-casting, with rapid growth expected across the U.S. through cable additions and other broadcast outlets worldwide.



"With the launch of TBN’s Smile of a Child channel the TBN family of network’s now reaches every age category within the faith genre," said Bob Higley, TBN’s Vice President of Cable and Satellite Relations. "It will be the cable industry’s only faith based network targeting preschool to 12 year old children."



To receive the Smile of a Child TV Network on satellite or cable, call 1-888-GET-SMILE (1-888-438-7645) or visit www.getsmileofachild.com – today!



To find out more about Smile of a Child, visit: www.smileofachild.com.



Smile of a Child is part of the Trinity Broadcasting Network’s family of quality Christian television. TBN is the world’s largest religious network and America’s most watched faith channel. Each day TBN offers 24 hours of commercial-free inspirational programming that appeals to people in a wide variety of denominations. TBN now reaches every major continent via 47 satellites and more than 12,000 television and cable affiliates worldwide. In the United States, TBN is available to 92 percent of the total households. Its website receives more than 25 million visitors monthly. In addition to TBN and Smile of a Child, the network owns and operates the Church Channel, JCTV, and TBN Enlace USA. For more information on TBN, visit www.tbn.org.









