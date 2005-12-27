RestorationSOS™ is changing the way victims recover from water disasters.

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2005 -- Experts agree that if treated in a timely manner, water damage can be controlled and minimized, restoration costs can be reduced, and most importantly, mold growth can be prevented.



As a customer, searching for a restoration professional, you probably want fast reaction but at the same time you want to hire a reputable company with proper licensing and insurance. You also want the bill to be charged directly to your insurance company, and yeah, you want to see some recommendations.



RestorationSOS.com is right place to start. Whether it’s water damage restoration, mold remediation or just prevention education, RestorationSOS.com has the solution.



Immediate Response

RestorationSOS.com guarantees immediate response. A local RestorationSOS™ Associate will contact you within minutes form the time you post a request. In addition, a fully equipped restoration team is alerted and ready to be onsite within 60 minutes.



Reputation

All RestorationSOS™ Associates are pre-scanned for proper licensing and insurance and are committed to the company’s code of ethics, assuring unmatched customer care.



Billing

In most cases your company insurance will be billed directly so you don’t have to deal with it or pay.



Photos and Testimonials

After submitting a quote request you can browse the associate’s profile, including a before and after gallery and testimonials



Essential Information

RestorationSOS.com offers information on dealing with water damage when it occurs and “First Aid” steps to recovery.



FREE

Referral services are offered absolutely free.



Jonathan Holland, RestorationSOS™ VP of business development: “RestorationSOS™ was established from a vision of providing a free and reliable referral service to victims of water damage. When we started the company, we operated just a small emergency center that received calls and alerted the pros. According to our research, the internet has become the most effective way for customers to search for damage restoration companies as hundreds of thousands of internet users are using the web every day to find immediate help with their restoration needs. So we expanded our call center and went online, discovering that it works just great. We significantly increased our market outreach and sales as we were able to improve reaction times and alerts volumes and still provide the same quality service.

Within 2 months the company will complete its nationwide coverage of restoration associates and will become the leading service provider for all water damage restoration services.”



For more information please visit http://restorationsos.com/





