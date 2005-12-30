Local Shoppers Gain Internet Advantage for Savings

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2005 -- Gazam Marketing of Columbia, South Carolina, and CadOutsource Of Chicago have announced the creation of Save On Illinois.com, an Internet based shopping network for local and area consumers and businesses.



“SaveOnIllinois.com" provides area shoppers a central location to search for special offers and discounts from local businesses’, said Steve Barrett, owner of CadOutsource Of Chicago. ‘Thousands of Discount Cards are distributed each month, pointing consumers to the site”, according to Barrett.



As a Scoop.com affiliate, Barrett can offer area businesses an inexpensive method of reaching local shoppers, while providing consumers a source for special discounts and offers from those businesses, with just the click of the computer mouse.



As Barrett explains it: “Let’s say you want to go out to dinner this evening. You go to www.saveonillinois.com, click on the restaurant category, and see what special offers might be available. Then, you just click on the coupon, print it out, and present it to the restaurant when you order”.



“saveonillinois.com will prove to be a win/win service for consumers and businesses alike” said Barrett.



Area businesses wishing further information on Save on Illinois.com may contact Steve Barrett in Chicago at 708-589-0147.







