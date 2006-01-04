21st Century Associates, LLC Signs Worldwide Agreement With FranTech

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/4/2006 -- 21st Century Associates, LLC. (21st Century) signed a non-exclusive agreement with FranTech International Licensing, Inc. (FranTech), of Ventura, California, which grants FranTech the right to market 21st Century's growth assistance programs through FranTech's network of agents in 220 countries to governments around the world.



The company explained that the 21st Century’s growth assistance programs are uniquely suited to meet the needs of emerging growth companies in most countries. 21st Century has been in the business directly and indirectly assisting emerging growth companies, both domestically and internationally.



J. Michael Valo, President of 21st Century, said, "We chose FranTech because of their tremendous geographic reach and proven track record in establishing licensing agreements. With more than 35 years of experience, FranTech knows international trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking, and technology research. Its broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to 21st Century overseas."



The company explained that FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the global economy by providing a global perspective to developers, marketers, manufacturers and innovators on newly emerging and preemptive technologies. It offers world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA innovations to emerging economies.



Philip Nadeau, CEO of FranTech, said, "We see a tremendous market worldwide for assistance programs for emerging companies and already have interest from several countries. We plan on developing brand name recognition and positioning of 21st Century with many governmental agencies where we already have relationships in place."



About 21st Century Associates, LLC

21st Century’s programs aid in assembling a team that has the ability of taking a company from initial formation to the growth and status that they cannot achieve alone.



21st Century’s strength lies in its organizational, developmental and analyzing abilities. The company has arranged and assisted in funding of over 50 million dollars. The fields most directly included are communications, energy and the marketing of consumer products thru all forms of media exposure. 21st Century is uniquely positioned to address the worldwide needs of developing nations economic development as well as the business growth needs of industrial nations around the world.





About FranTech International Licensing, Inc.

FranTech consists of core partners surrounded by interlocking networks of consultants and affiliates in key trading countries and disciplines. They have over thirty-five years of experience with their proven partners. In addition, FranTech has proven track records in assembling, negotiating and consummating trade, licensing, technological and financial agreements; they pool strengths drawn from experience in international trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking and technology research. This broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental and business decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to 21st Century in the restructuring global economy. 21st Century is pleased to commence a strong working relationship with FranTech.



FranTech’s mission is to foster the development of the Global Economy by providing a Global Perspective to developers, marketers, manufactures, and innovators of newly emerging and preemptive technologies. They offer world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA innovations to emerging economies in 220 countries worldwide for over thirty-five years.



For information on this exclusive technology contact FranTech at (805) 653-5264.

