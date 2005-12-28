Motivation To Keep New Year's Resolutions Alive Only An Email Away

Duncan, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2005 -- Still working on your list of goals for the new year? Looking for a guaranteed way to stick with your plans for the long-term? Need suggestions about getting started -- and not stopping until you finish? Help is just a click away.



An electronic message designed specifically to address these New Year's resolutions concerns is now available. Its suggestions are based on years of experience successfully assisting everyday people with enhancing their lifestyles and achieving their personal and professional dreams.



In addition to providing unique approaches to popular resolutions like losing weight and cleaning homes, it also includes strategies for more unique goals, such as learning a foreign language or avoiding grocery store lines. Employers can even learn how to decrease spending and increase productivity by adopting only a few simple initiatives.



To instantly receive this message—chock-full of tips for helping anyone to achieve their dreams—simply send a blank email to e-mail protected from spam bots. There is no charge for this service, and the recipient's email addresses will not be sold or re-distributed.



"Most people start the year full of excitement and passion for seeing their resolutions to fruition," shares Tracey Crockett, Chief Lifestyle Manager of Chores, Errands 'N More, a lifestyle management company that provides personal errand & concierge services. "However, as the weeks go by, it gets harder for everyone to keep that excitement alive. Our entire business model is based on helping individuals and businesses improve themselves—that's why we're so pleased that these tips are available to every Internet user absolutely free."



About Chores, Errands 'N More



Chores, Errands 'N More was founded to enhance the quality of life for their customers by taking on the menial day-to-day tasks that impede people from leading a life filled with excitement, satisfaction, and less complications. Services include lifestyle management, marketing assistance, administrative assistance, and work/life balance solutions for a customer base ranging from expectant mothers and senior citizens to corporate executives and small business owners. Though headquartered in Duncan, South Carolina, the company provides personal and professional services to clientele across the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.choreserrandsnmore.com.



If you'd like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tracey Crockett, please call 888-509-5533.







