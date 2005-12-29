MetaOps forms Strategic Alliance with Digital Kanban Leader Datacraft Solutons

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2005 -- According to Founder Matthew Marotta, "Datacraft Solutions' Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation."



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina is experiencing huge growth with their Lean Manufacturing Digital Kanban solution. In addition to double staff in past few months, the firm has coordinated several strategic alliances, including MetaOps, based in Livonia, Michigan.



Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, is an internationally recognized expert and author in cutting-edge business process improvement methodologies. Crabtree, President of MetaOps, has spent several thousand hours providing training and facilitation for large and small groups, in hundreds of organizations internationally on a wide range of topics. He has more than thirty years of experience in a variety of business settings from small privately held manufacturers, to Fortune 100 corporations and leading global management consulting firms.



Crabtree is focused on the new strategic alliance with Datacraft Solutions, "Because I have been benchmarking Lean-enabling technologies for many years and have not seen anything so easy to launch for businesses of any size to put a kanban/pull systems implementation on steroids. I especially like the fact that it does not matter what infrastructure you and your trading partners have - all that is needed is internet access and a willing team to capitalize on the speed, accuracy and discipline an IT-enabled kanban management system offers."



Marotta is equally delighted about the strategic alliance with MetaOps. "It is critical that we align ourselves with others, who like us; strive to bring high value to clients by raising the bar in continuous process improvement through disciplined, practical, and repeatedly proven methodologies. We are pleased to have found this in MetaOps."





