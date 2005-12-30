New Workshop Helps Women Going Through a Divorce

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2005 -- Divorce Financial Solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of it’s divorce planning services in Austin, Texas. Beginning January 2006, the “Second Saturday Workshop – What Every Woman Needs to Know About Divorce” will be offered every 2nd Saturday of the month at DeVry University in Austin, Texas. The “Second Saturday Workshops” are a community service event, designed to provide education, support and guidance to women in the process of divorce. “Second Saturday” deals with the legal, financial, family and personal issues of a divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way. To find more information or to register, log on to www.divorce-financial-solutions.com.



Melanie Johnson is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), trained to provide financial information and guidance to people in divorce on issues such as evaluating the tax implications of dividing property and the settlement options for dividing pensions, marital property, and awarding of child and spousal support. At Divorce Financial Solutions, Johnson helps divorcing individuals and their attorneys negotiate a fair Texas divorce settlement. Johnson analyzes their financial situation and advises them on divorce financial decisions. The financial ramifications of a divorce can be devastating, but with proper planning and expert help from professionals specializing in financially equitable divorce settlements, the chances of arriving at a settlement that fully addresses long-term financial needs increase dramatically.



Often times the financial issues inherent to every divorce case are those that end up entirely overlooked. . However, once a divorce settlement has been signed, it’s too late to amend it. Now, perhaps more than at any other time in one’s life, people need to think clearly about money and their financial future. These decisions will affect the quality of their life for a very long time or possibly the rest of their life.



- What about alimony?

- Will I have sufficient child support?

- What becomes of retirement benefits and IRAs?

- Who, if anyone, should keep the house?

- Will I be able to handle paying the mortgage?

- How are income taxes to be handled?

- What about Social Security benefits?

- Will I be able to financially survive (and thrive) with the settlement post divorce?



These and many other financial questions are integral parts of any divorce settlement. Yet what is missing in most divorces is financial expertise. An attorney can help you understand the legal rights and opportunities. A therapist can help people understand their emotions and move on to the next phase of their life. A qualified financial planner or Certified Divorce Financial Analyst can help evaluate and plan for the short and long-term financial consequences of getting divorced.



The designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst is awarded by the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA) to individuals who successfully complete the training and testing requirements set by IDFA. IDFA is the premier national organization dedicated to the certification, education and promotion of the use of financial professionals in the divorce arena.



